These Are the Counties in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2sEw00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 521,653 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,293 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pittsburgh is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allegheny County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 261,789 infections in Allegheny County, or 21,361 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Allegheny County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 265 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Allegheny County, below the 327 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Allegheny County, PA 21,361 261,789 265 3,244
2 Westmoreland County, PA 22,344 79,267 381 1,351
3 Armstrong County, PA 22,873 15,172 507 336
4 Fayette County, PA 23,281 30,798 494 654
5 Butler County, PA 23,683 44,185 384 716
6 Beaver County, PA 23,928 39,935 428 714
7 Washington County, PA 24,335 50,507 307 638

