Baton Rouge, LA

These Are the Parishes in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2oxG00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 205,830 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,809 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Baton Rouge, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, West Feliciana Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,705 infections in West Feliciana Parish, or 17,591 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does West Feliciana Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 286 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in West Feliciana Parish, below the 316 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 West Feliciana Parish, LA 17,591 2,705 286 44
2 St. Helena Parish, LA 17,606 1,833 221 23
3 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 23,683 105,173 297 1,321
4 Livingston Parish, LA 25,424 35,114 331 457
5 Iberville Parish, LA 25,847 8,518 452 149
6 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 26,469 5,865 402 89
7 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 26,574 6,872 325 84
8 Ascension Parish, LA 27,288 33,066 238 288
9 East Feliciana Parish, LA 34,279 6,684 856 167

