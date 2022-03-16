ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2n4X00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 248,023 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,558 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Knoxville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Knox County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 126,782 infections in Knox County, or 27,792 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Knox County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Knoxville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 285 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Knox County, below the 325 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Knox County, TN 27,792 126,782 285 1,300
2 Loudon County, TN 27,830 14,363 360 186
3 Union County, TN 27,896 5,382 363 70
4 Morgan County, TN 28,454 6,145 361 78
5 Anderson County, TN 28,957 21,942 412 312
6 Grainger County, TN 29,318 6,747 448 103
7 Roane County, TN 29,703 15,712 425 225
8 Campbell County, TN 30,262 12,010 386 153
9 Blount County, TN 30,317 38,940 311 399

