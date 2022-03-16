ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2mBo00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 1,249,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,580 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cecil County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,315 infections in Cecil County, or 14,939 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Cecil County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Philadelphia metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 249 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cecil County, below the 294 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cecil County, MD 14,939 15,315 249 255
2 Chester County, PA 17,579 90,913 218 1,126
3 Montgomery County, PA 18,313 150,402 278 2,286
4 Delaware County, PA 19,363 109,118 327 1,844
5 Philadelphia County, PA 19,418 305,927 318 5,015
6 Bucks County, PA 19,506 122,181 296 1,854
7 Salem County, NJ 22,490 14,244 387 245
8 Burlington County, NJ 22,667 101,179 265 1,183
9 Gloucester County, NJ 23,802 69,229 324 941
10 Camden County, NJ 24,550 124,559 350 1,777
11 New Castle County, DE 26,302 146,011 241 1,338

