ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

These Are the Counties in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2kQM00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 475,848 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,166 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,625 infections in Madison County, or 21,881 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 286 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, above the 215 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, OH 21,881 9,625 286 126
2 Morrow County, OH 22,081 7,723 283 99
3 Delaware County, OH 22,319 43,971 134 264
4 Franklin County, OH 22,503 286,983 195 2,492
5 Perry County, OH 22,910 8,244 342 123
6 Hocking County, OH 23,109 6,585 407 116
7 Licking County, OH 24,062 41,458 272 468
8 Fairfield County, OH 25,045 38,296 273 417
9 Union County, OH 27,897 15,526 176 98
10 Pickaway County, OH 30,367 17,437 385 221

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Madison County, OH
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Madison County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best State for Public Libraries

Public libraries, particularly in the English-speaking world, have a history that dates back centuries, particularly in the United Kingdom. Public libraries have been part of American culture and education for over two centuries. Today, the best state for these essential institutions is Vermont. The U.S. expansion of public libraries owes its growth heavily to one […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Gambling Revenue Is Skyrocketing (and Plummeting)

Following a 2018 Supreme Court decision that lifted a federal ban on sports betting, many states have rushed to create new laws to allow sports betting. There are now 32 states with at least some form of legal gambling – an increase of five states from two years earlier.  With new forms of wagering that […]
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movie Filmed in Your State

More than 100 years ago, the motion-picture industry decamped to California from the East Coast to work in better weather, escape the monopoly imposed by Thomas Edison, and film at  lower production costs. While the industry has certainly flourished there, however, filmmakers have shot scenes in every state in the union to provide authenticity to […]
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

106K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy