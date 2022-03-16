These Are the Counties in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 475,848 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,166 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,625 infections in Madison County, or 21,881 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 286 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, above the 215 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

