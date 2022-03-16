ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

These Are the Counties in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc2jXd00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 682,563 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,599 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mecklenburg County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 275,930 infections in Mecklenburg County, or 26,172 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Mecklenburg County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlotte metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 147 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mecklenburg County, below the 221 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mecklenburg County, NC 26,172 275,930 147 1,550
2 Union County, NC 27,051 61,324 210 476
3 Cabarrus County, NC 27,356 55,109 230 463
4 Iredell County, NC 27,808 47,976 254 439
5 Lancaster County, SC 27,895 24,979 307 275
6 Rowan County, NC 29,306 40,913 403 563
7 Lincoln County, NC 29,624 24,126 194 158
8 York County, SC 29,889 77,305 240 620
9 Gaston County, NC 29,927 64,818 362 785
10 Chester County, SC 31,192 10,083 439 142

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Virginia Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
State
North Carolina State
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
City
Gastonia, NC
State
South Carolina State
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best State for Public Libraries

Public libraries, particularly in the English-speaking world, have a history that dates back centuries, particularly in the United Kingdom. Public libraries have been part of American culture and education for over two centuries. Today, the best state for these essential institutions is Vermont. The U.S. expansion of public libraries owes its growth heavily to one […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Gambling Revenue Is Skyrocketing (and Plummeting)

Following a 2018 Supreme Court decision that lifted a federal ban on sports betting, many states have rushed to create new laws to allow sports betting. There are now 32 states with at least some form of legal gambling – an increase of five states from two years earlier.  With new forms of wagering that […]
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movie Filmed in Your State

More than 100 years ago, the motion-picture industry decamped to California from the East Coast to work in better weather, escape the monopoly imposed by Thomas Edison, and film at  lower production costs. While the industry has certainly flourished there, however, filmmakers have shot scenes in every state in the union to provide authenticity to […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

106K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy