TAMPA, Fla — St. Patrick's Day is Thursday, March 17. But, Tampa didn't wait that long to begin celebrating in a big way with the 2022 River O'Green Fest. It took just one small boat to dye a section of the Hillsborough River green. A large boat followed behind to help mix in and spread the dye throughout the section of the river adjacent to Curtis Hixon Park.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO