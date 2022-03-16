ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Exhibition inspired by vandalised paintings opens at National Gallery

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2C23_0egc1Ajh00

An exhibition inspired by paintings that were vandalised while on display has opened at the National Gallery.

The new work by the gallery’s 2021 artist in residence Ali Cherri is called: If you prick us, do we not bleed?

The exhibition looks at how histories of trauma can be explored through a response to museum and gallery collections.

During research into the gallery’s archive, Cherri, 46, uncovered accounts of five National Gallery paintings that were vandalised while on display.

Cherri said: “It is an honour to have been invited as the artist in residence at the National Gallery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPCC3_0egc1Ajh00
Ali Cherri in front of Van Eyck’s The Arnolfini Portrait at the National Gallery (The National Gallery, London/PA)

“The past year has been unprecedented for art institutions, allowing for rethinking the role of the museum in times of crises.

“I am thrilled to be able to spend the year in close proximity to the gallery’s unique collection, as well as that of the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum.

“Giving a contemporary artist access to one of the world’s richest collections of paintings is a way of keeping the dialogue going and open for new kinds of engagement.”

Born in Lebanon and based in Beirut and Paris, Cherri uses sculpture, film and installation to pursue the meaning of the built environment and its histories.

He often uses archaeological relics and sites as a starting point to explore the processes of excavation, relocation and the museum classification of objects, animal artefacts, images and their narratives.

For the exhibition, which takes its title from Shakespeare’s play The Merchant Of Venice, Cherri has presented a series of mixed media, sculptural installations that recall aspects of each painting and that imagine its life following the vandalism.

The exhibition has been assembled in the National Gallery’s Sainsbury Wing in the form of five vitrines reminiscent of early museum displays and cabinets of curiosity, surrounded by Renaissance paintings, many of which show wounds and suffering.

Cherri is the National Gallery’s second artist in residence to be chosen since the launch of its Modern and Contemporary Programme, following the appointment of Rosalind Nashashibi in 2019.

If you prick us, do we not bleed? will run from March 16 to June 22 in the Sainsbury Wing at the National Gallery.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cheltenham welcomes record crowd for Thursday action

Cheltenham welcomed an all-time record crowd for a single day’s racing when 73,754 people enjoyed the action on day three of this year’s Festival on Thursday. The figure was nearly 2,000 more than the previous best attendance – 71,816 – on Gold Cup Day (Friday) at the Festival in 2019.
SPORTS
newschain

Plymouth waiting on fitness of Conor Grant ahead of Accrington game

Conor Grant is battling to be fit for promotion-chasing Plymouth’s home game with Accrington. The midfielder sat out Argyle’s midweek win over Portsmouth – the fifth-placed Pilgrims’ fourth successive victory without conceding – after struggling with a couple of injury-related issues. Loan signing Steven Sessegnon...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Gallery#Art Gallery
TheConversationCanada

Ukraine: Arts and culture heritage buildings, if destroyed, can be rebuilt but never replaced

The tragic loss of life and desperate living conditions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have gripped the world’s attention. However, another threat looms for the country’s heritage architecture, including United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage monuments of global significance. These buildings lie directly in the line of fire as Russian forces advance on Kyiv and increase bombardments near Lviv. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has called for the protection of these testimonies to the country’s “rich history.” Medieval, baroque monuments Among the UNESCO World Heritage monuments in immediate danger of destruction is the irreplaceable 11th-century cathedral of...
RELIGION
Journal Inquirer

Art galleries: Arts Center East members’ exhibit opens Saturday

Arts Center East’s 11th annual Artist Members exhibit opens Saturday, March 5, at the art gallery and online. Following the opening, exhibit hours are Thursday–Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m., through March 26. Admission is free. Each year, Arts Center East dedicates one exhibit to its active artist members.
VERNON, CT
Great Bend Post

Shafer Art Gallery presents 'Human Nature' exhibit

The Shafer Gallery will present its new exhibit “Human Nature,” starting March 4 through April 1. The exhibit will feature the artwork of three Fort Hays State University graduate students. Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes said he is excited to be presenting work by very talented artists Mark...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Dayton Daily News

Van Gogh paintings at center of new Dayton Art Institute exhibition

A new Dayton Art Institute exhibition features two Vincent van Gogh paintings on loan from Switzerland. Van Gogh & European Landscapes, which opened Saturday, is scheduled to run through Sept. 4. The exhibition centers around European landscape paintings and also includes works by Charles-François Daubigny, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, J M W Turner, John Constable and more.
DAYTON, OH
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The fashion system works in reverse. Designers toil away at collections in isolation, without seeing the clothing come alive until it hits the runway, and even then, that’s only in a fashion industry vacuum. It typically takes months before a designer will see their garments on a person walking down the street and understand how their product interlaces (or doesn’t) into a customer’s life.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This $72 Million Duplex Penthouse Has the Only Full Wraparound Terrace in London

Click here to read the full article. The long-awaited penthouse Number One is finally here, and it’s worth the wait. Located in Centre Point Residences, an ultra-luxury condo building in London’s West End (nestled between Soho, Fitzrovia and Covent Garden), the development’s crown jewel penthouse spans the 32nd and 33rd floors and is listed for approximately $72 million (or £55 million). An iconic London building erected in 1966. Centre Point is a grade II-listed historic landmark, meaning that minimal changes could be made to the facade and general infrastructure. Thus, architects Conran and Partners were able to retain much of the...
HOME & GARDEN
taoistheway

Ginkgo biloba painting exhibition in Rinconada Library of Palo Alto

There are a lot of ginkgo trees in Northern California, for example in our Cupertino where Pasadena Ave meets StevensCreek Blvd. The leaves of the ginkgo tree are green in spring and summer, which is very beautiful. What's even more beautiful is that it turns golden yellow before falling in autumn, attracting many people to take pictures.
PALO ALTO, CA
News4Jax.com

Jekyll Island Spring Arts Festival back this weekend

The Jekyll Island Spring Arts Festival returns this weekend…rain or shine. The Association focuses on promoting all forms of art…painting, weaving, writing and pottery to name just a few. Artists from all over the country sell their creations inside the gift shop. This weekend’s event will focus a bit more on local vendors allowing visitors to roam through multiple tents to purchase items. Visitors will also be able to get hand on experience with showcases and tutorials all weekend. Rance made the trip up to Georgia to get his hands dirty and learn more about this weekend’s activities.
FESTIVAL
AFAR

To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground

An estimated 6 million people are buried in the Catacombs—more than the entire population of Paris. In Paris, the streets show off domes, spires, and monuments that attract millions of visitors every year. But beneath this architectural splendor, there’s an entire subterranean world. The Paris underground has long...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy