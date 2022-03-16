ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Man accused of double murder in Daytona Beach held on no bond

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of murdering two people in Daytona Beach made a court appearance in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon.

During the hearing, the judge ruled that Jean Macean continue to be held on no bond.

Macean is now facing an extra charge of illegal immigration in Volusia County, in addition to double murder.

Macean was booked into the Volusia County Jail on Tuesday evening after spending almost a week behind bars in Orange County.

Channel 9 now knows that a tip from a waitress who served the murder suspect led to his arrest by U.S. Marshalls at his home in Orlando.

Police said Macean killed 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman while they were biking home on March 6 in Daytona Beach.

The married couple of nine years had just bought their dream home in Daytona Beach.

Police said surveillance video shows Macean following the couple as they walked their bikes back home. And moments later police said Macean appears back on video with a stain on his pants.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced that Macean confessed to the murders while speaking with investigators on Thursday night.

Though investigators said Macean confessed, police haven’t said anything about a motive in the case.

Channel 9 will let you know what happens during Macean’s first appearance in Volusia County, starting on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

