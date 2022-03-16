ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York DMV rolls out revised driver’s license

rewind1077.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — The next time you renew your driver’s license in New...

rewind1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hill

Biden says Putin is a 'murderous dictator'

President Biden on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug," according to multiple reports. Biden's remarks were made at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon event, which is held every year on St. Patrick's Day at Capitol Hill, CNN reported. While speaking at...
POLITICS
The Hill

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Zients to leave post

President Biden 's coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients will depart in April to return to private life, the White House announced Thursday. Zients, who helped coordinate the largest vaccination campaign in American history through multiple waves of the pandemic, will be replaced by Ashish Jha, a public health expert who currently serves as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv
NBC News

A Kremlin climbdown? Ukraine neutrality emerges as potential basis for agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to bend Ukraine to his will, but a new peace proposal being floated by the Kremlin suggests Moscow may be bowing to reality. Russia has been forced by its own military struggles, unexpectedly fierce Ukrainian resistance and worldwide opposition to scale back its demands three weeks after invading its democratic neighbor, experts told NBC News.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy