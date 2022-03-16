ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

These Are the Counties in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc0gp200 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 514,098 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,404 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Kansas City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Platte County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,264 infections in Platte County, or 10,386 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Platte County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kansas City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 101 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Platte County, below the 263 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kansas City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Platte County, MO 10,386 10,264 101 100
2 Clay County, MO 11,247 26,898 149 357
3 Caldwell County, MO 18,566 1,680 387 35
4 Ray County, MO 22,484 5,132 390 89
5 Bates County, MO 22,804 3,734 544 89
6 Clinton County, MO 23,111 4,732 562 115
7 Miami County, KS 23,241 7,699 263 87
8 Lafayette County, MO 23,720 7,730 384 125
9 Leavenworth County, KS 24,062 19,260 217 174
10 Cass County, MO 24,080 24,725 291 299
11 Johnson County, KS 24,688 144,548 202 1,182
12 Wyandotte County, KS 28,402 46,677 281 462
13 Linn County, KS 29,185 2,812 270 26
14 Jackson County, MO 30,088 208,207 346 2,391

