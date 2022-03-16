These Are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 349,384 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,957 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Memphis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tunica County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,510 infections in Tunica County, or 24,680 for every 100,000 people.

Though Tunica County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Memphis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 442 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tunica County, above the 351 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

