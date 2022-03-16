ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc0fwJ00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 349,384 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,957 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Memphis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tunica County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,510 infections in Tunica County, or 24,680 for every 100,000 people.

Though Tunica County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Memphis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 442 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tunica County, above the 351 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Tunica County, MS 24,680 2,510 442 45
2 Shelby County, TN 25,041 234,638 339 3,178
3 Tate County, MS 25,599 7,294 491 140
4 Benton County, MS 27,432 2,264 594 49
5 Marshall County, MS 27,597 9,876 481 172
6 DeSoto County, MS 28,339 49,914 307 540
7 Crittenden County, AR 28,435 13,937 439 215
8 Tipton County, TN 28,584 17,564 360 221
9 Fayette County, TN 28,688 11,387 431 171

