Newton County, IN

These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc0dAr00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,095,770 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,976 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,550 infections in Newton County, or 18,191 for every 100,000 people.

Though Newton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 471 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newton County, above the 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Newton County, IN 18,191 2,550 471 66
2 Lake County, IL 21,006 147,801 191 1,342
3 Cook County, IL 21,371 1,116,353 271 14,156
4 Lake County, IN 21,698 105,637 352 1,714
5 DeKalb County, IL 22,168 23,099 185 193
6 DuPage County, IL 22,187 206,722 181 1,685
7 Porter County, IN 22,198 37,301 315 530
8 Will County, IL 23,279 160,321 218 1,503
9 Kane County, IL 23,530 124,908 209 1,108
10 McHenry County, IL 24,432 75,198 153 472
11 Kendall County, IL 24,565 30,614 126 157
12 Grundy County, IL 24,843 12,548 267 135
13 Kenosha County, WI 25,988 43,745 366 616
14 Jasper County, IN 26,826 8,973 413 138

