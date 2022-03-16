ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

These Are the Counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egc0cI800 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,742,769 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,022 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hunt County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,687 infections in Hunt County, or 17,023 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hunt County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dallas metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 387 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hunt County, above the 256 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hunt County, TX 17,023 15,687 387 357
2 Collin County, TX 21,732 205,222 155 1,460
3 Dallas County, TX 21,910 566,714 254 6,572
4 Denton County, TX 21,961 177,239 164 1,323
5 Hood County, TX 23,374 13,300 469 267
6 Somervell County, TX 24,054 2,103 400 35
7 Johnson County, TX 25,737 42,073 440 719
8 Wise County, TX 25,972 16,788 405 262
9 Parker County, TX 26,209 34,020 337 437
10 Tarrant County, TX 27,729 560,120 285 5,749
11 Rockwall County, TX 27,793 26,026 276 258
12 Ellis County, TX 28,706 48,466 339 573
13 Kaufman County, TX 29,443 35,011 442 526

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Tyler, TX Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
TYLER, TX
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

106K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy