The beauty pageant winner said she and her 7-year-old son barely escaped as ‘Russian military forces started to bomb.’. A former Miss Ukraine winner has spoken out about her harrowing escape from her homeland in the midst of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. Veronika Didusenko, who took the title of Miss Ukraine in 2018, said she gathered her 7-year-old son to leave the city of Kyiv on the morning of Russia’s first attack, after being awakened by the sounds of “air raid sirens and explosions,” according to her recent interview with Extra.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO