Netflix Announces Whole Universe of Dr. Seuss Shows and Specials

By Matt Singer
 1 day ago
In their ongoing quest to unite every possible IP under one roof, Netflix has inked a deal with the estate of Dr. Seuss to produce a whole slate of new specials and television shows. And since it’s Netflix, you can watch them here or there, you can watch them anywhere....

