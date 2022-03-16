ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Victim identified, suspect wanted in Kinston shooting

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaclO_0egbxlEw00

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call of multiple gunshots coming from Carver Courts. They arrived and found Aldaquan Veal, 27, sitting in a parked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS assisted the person and transported the victim to the hospital.

Veal was listed in critical condition Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Kinston police identified a suspect as Asante Trendale Collins, 25, of Jacksonville. A warrant was obtained for his arrest for attempted first-degree murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kinston Police’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

