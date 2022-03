Marquette is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, and the Golden Eagles will be tasked with getting past North Carolina in the Round of 64 should Shaka Smart's team intend to make it past the first round of the event. With the game set to be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Smart finds himself back in the same state he coached in for six years before taking the Marquette job — Smart was at Texas from 2015-21 — and the return to the Lone Star State was among the first questions thrown at the first-year Marquette head coach Wednesday.

