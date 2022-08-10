ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Fermented Foods Nutritionists Say You Can Eat Every Day For A Healthier Gut

By Merrell Readman
 3 days ago

This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 16, 2022 .

Prioritizing your gut health is one of the best ways to improve digestion and mitigate bloating and discomfort, and integrating fermented foods into your diet can make a major impact on your overall wellness. Fermented foods are generally rich in probiotics and prebiotics which can balance the microbiome of the gut and improve your immune system and digestive capabilities, making them valuable additions into your regular eating habits.

We spoke with Sarah Anderson , NP and Samantha Cassetty , MS, RD, nutrition advisor to siggi’s and co-author of Sugar Shock who broke down the top four fermented foods to try for better digestion and a healthier gut, and you’re going to want to add them to your next grocery list.

How are foods fermented?

The process of fermentation occurs when the sugars in food are broken down by bacteria and yeast into carbon dioxide and ethanol or lactic acid. “For example, alcohol fermentation is used to make beer, bread, and wine,” explains Anderson. “These foods are filled with beneficial healthy gut bacteria that support a healthy digestive system – they act like “weed and seed” for the gut – bring in and support the good ones, and push out the bad ones.” Overall the fermentation process also functions to trap the healthy nutrients within food, making them great for your body and gut health.

What are the best fermented foods?

Kefir

Kefir is fermented yogurt that has been known to support the immune system and even reduce the severity of lactose intolerance, notes Anderson. However, yogurt on the whole is a great fermented addition to your diet. “One study found that eating six servings of fermented foods, like yogurt, per day led to better microbiome diversity and reduced markers of inflammation,” explains Cassetty. “These factors can lower your risk of numerous conditions, including autoimmune conditions, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and mood disorders like depression and anxiety.”

Natto or Tempeh

Both natto and tempeh are examples of fermented soy, making them not only excellent sources of plant-based protein, but also great ingredients to improve your gut health as well. “Natto is a natural blood thinner,” Anderson adds. Natto is often served with rice, making it a filling and gut friendly dish to act as one of your servings of fermented foods throughout the day, and tempeh can be complementary to a number of stir fry and salad options for a boost of volume.

Kimchi

According to registered dietitian Trista Best of Balance One, fermented food like kimchi also improves your gut health and overall digestive system. “The process of fermentation requires many good bacteria and they are retained in the food once the process has ended,” she explains. Eating fermented food such as kimchi allows you to restore the balance of good bacteria in your gut which in return helps strengthen it.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut, otherwise known as fermented cabbage, is one of the easiest options to integrate into your diet as a side to meals that will improve your gut health and allow you to feel great in your body. “Fermented chopped cabbage lowers blood pressure and protects blood vessels,” notes Anderson. Low in calories and rich in probiotics, this German classic is wonderful for lowering your risk of disease while providing a slew of benefits to your digestive health.

Kombucha

Perhaps one of the most popular fermented items on this list, kombucha is packed with probiotics and great flavor to improve your gut health, boost your immune system, and even provide your body with natural energy to replace coffee or soda. “In addition to [probiotics and polyphenol antioxidants] and the impact of eating and drinking fermented foods on your gut microbes, kombucha has antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties,” explains Cassetty. That said, looking for a kombucha option that is low in added sugar will ultimately be the most beneficial for your body as artificial sweeteners have been known to be one of the leading causes of weight gain and digestive issues.

