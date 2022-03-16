ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Well Soon! Shocking Details Of Hailey Bieber's Hospitalization Have Fans So Worried About Her Health Status!

By Maria Pierides
 1 day ago
Hailey Bieber said she is back home and “doing well” after she was rushed to hospital last week due to suffering with stroke-like symptoms caused by a small blood clot on the brain. According to TMZ, the 25-year-old model was taken to a Palm Springs hospital on Thursday, March 10th after experiencing symptoms that affected the way she moved, which sources said are more typical for much older people.

Hailey took to her Instagram Story to update her 41.8 million followers about her health status, writing: “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" her post continued. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

Mrs Bieber hasn’t revealed any more about what may have caused the blood clot, although some fans are speculating that it could be COVID-19 related, as Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, tested positive for the virus in February. However, it was never confirmed whether Hailey caught the virus from the 28-year-old "Peaches" singer. We're just glad to hear that Hailey is doing better, and are grateful that she kept her fans updated!

