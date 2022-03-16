ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Don't use Pierre Zakrzewski’s death as an excuse to attack Fox News

By Tom Joyce
Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTragedy struck Fox News this week as two of its brave employees were killed in Ukraine. Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian producer Sasha Kuvshynova died when their vehicle came under fire. Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was badly injured in the incident. The deaths and injury are yet more examples of...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Shreds Tucker Carlson With A Scathing Reality Check

Stephen Colbert had a scathing one-liner for Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who has become a staunch defender of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his invasion of Ukraine this week. On Tuesday night, for example, Carlson claimed President Joe Biden was actually the aggressor, and was secretly setting up...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sharp-elbowed White House press secretary Jen Psaki laughs-off question that she is looking for a job a CNN or MSNBC after saying she planned to quit current role in 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki scoffed at reports she'll be replacing out-going MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow or fired CNN talking head Chris Cuomo. Media reporter Dylan Byers reported Thursday that the heads of NBC News, MSNBC and CNN have all trekked down to D.C. from New York to court the fiery Biden mouthpiece for a major role in their networks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Reporter Lost Part of His Leg in Ukraine Attack, Authorities Say

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had to have part of his leg amputated after he and his colleagues came under fire while reporting on the war in Ukraine, authorities said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared the news on Telegram on Tuesday, a day after Fox News confirmed Hall had been hospitalized after the vehicle he was traveling in with colleagues was struck by fire outside Kyiv. Hall’s colleague, Pierre Zakrevsky, was killed, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova. Gerashchenko said that while Hall survived, “doctors had to amputate” the lower part of his leg. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Hall lost part of his leg after Russian troops fired at him and his crew. Earlier this week, acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was also killed while working in Ukraine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Joyce
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Susan Glasser
Vanity Fair

Fox News Won’t Be Getting Out of a $2.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Its Rigged Voting Machine Claims

An election technology company suing Fox News for airing false claims about its role in the 2020 election notched a win yesterday, as a New York judge said much of Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation case against the network can proceed. There is “substantial basis” for the claim “that, at a minimum, Fox News turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about [Smartmatic], unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth,” Judge David Cohen wrote in a 61-page ruling.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Former Co-Host Of Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Dies At Age 73

Bob Beckel, a former co-host of Fox News’ roundtable talk show “The Five,” died Monday at the age of 73. Beckel, who worked as a Democratic strategist and served in the Carter administration, was known for sharing his liberal views on the conservative network. He joined “The Five” at its inception in 2011 along with Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld’s mother-in-law flees Ukraine as network under fire for invasion coverage

Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld's mother-in-law is one of the more than one million people who have fled Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion. He revealed the moment his wife, Elena, found her mother after she crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland. The pair had a tearful reunion in Warsaw. “Just to let everybody know my mother-in-law crossed into … Poland about half an hour ago, so she’s in a car on her way to Warsaw to see her daughter, Elena,” Mr Gutfeld, co-host of "The Five," said during a segment. He played a clip of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Tv Network#Msnbc#Cnn#One America News Network#Ukrainian#New Yorker#Sbg1
Daily Mail

Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd admits she's going through 'hell' while he's in Ukraine and thanks people for support

Peta Murgatroyd said she's 'going through hell right now' as her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy remains in the Ukraine, four days into Russia's military assault on the country. Murgatroyd, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday with an emotional message in which she shared that an empathetic group of strangers had made a kind gesture to her amid the absence of her husband, 42, who is in his native country to work as judge on Dancing With the Stars Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
The Independent

AOC shares meme mocking infamous photo of Boebert and Greene at SOTU with pizza comparison

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has shared a meme comparing herself to Republican congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene through the medium of pizza. Created by Democrat blogger “RogueDNC” on Wednesday, the meme shows Ms Ocasio-Cortez representing “New York pizza” and Ms Boebert and Ms Greene as “Papa John’s” - using an infamous photo of the Republicans as they heckled President Joe Biden at his State of the Union address this week. Ms Ocasio-Cortez shared the meme on her Instagram story on Thursday, writing: “Y’all are too much.”“Am I the only New Yorker that feels a deep sense of guilt every time...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy