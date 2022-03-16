Biz news: IMG owner launches Italy venture

Birmingham-based Harmony Venture Labs, a venture studio that aims to launch and cultivate high-growth startups has unveiled its first studio venture, CoWello. CoWello is an all-in-one space management platform that aims to help business owners get the most out of their wellness center space. The tool enables space owners to operate their businesses through an operations dashboard that facilitates flexible booking options, inventory management, integrated billing and payments and multi-location management. CoWello was created by a team that has developed business to business software as a service technologies serving the mental and behavioral health industries. Its founders also have experience creating products and services that provide tangible value for customers.

