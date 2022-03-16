ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biz news: IMG owner launches Italy venture

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ever-enterprising Barrett Wissmann, co-owner of IMG Artists, is supporting an Italian festival featuring his wife, the cellist Nina Kotova,...

slippedisc.com

The Associated Press

BearingPoint and IFS joint venture confirmed: Arcwide to launch in April 2022

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- BearingPoint and IFS today announced that they have formed a joint venture named Arcwide. The new firm will be formally launched in April 2022. Arcwide expands the successful and well-established partnership between BearingPoint and IFS uniting technology innovation and professional services to help companies accelerate value realization.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Barcelona agree Spotify sponsorship deal including Camp Nou rebrand

Barcelona have signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with audio streaming platform Spotify, the club announced on Tuesday. The brand will appear on the front of the men’s and women’s team shirts for four seasons from the 2022-23 campaign. The company will also be the first brand to sponsor the club’s stadium, which will now be called Spotify Camp Nou.
BUSINESS
Nina Kotova
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
dot.LA

Venture Firm Chapter One Launching Crypto-Focused Incubator

While some skeptics argue that crypto is a trend, venture investors like Chapter One are betting that it’s here to stay. After raising a $40 million fund in December to back early-stage Web3 startups, the Los Angeles-based venture capital firm has launched a crypto-focused incubator called Chapter One Studios, TechCrunch reported Wednesday. The six-month program starts in April and will provide three startups with a $1 million investment and the option to work out of Chapter One’s L.A. office; in exchange, the venture firm will take a 15% stake in each of the companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

L.A. startups raise millions this week; venture firm launches $400M fund

Los Angeles startups are starting off strong in March with a handful of early-stage funding rounds. From a sneaker brand with pro athlete investors to a venture-backed insurtech platform, the city's entrepreneur show no indication of slowing down. Keep scrolling for a look at which L.A. startups and tech companies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Front Office Sports

777 Partners Buys Controlling Stake in Belgian Soccer Club

777 Partners has acquired full ownership of Belgian top-flight soccer club Standard Liège, marking yet another investment in soccer for the Miami-based investment firm. The firm has purchased a controlling stake in Standard from club president and energy entrepreneur Bruno Venanzi for an undisclosed amount. Before the global pandemic, Standard generated between $49 million and $55 million in revenue per year, according to Bloomberg.
SOCCER
Slipped Disc

Biz news: Irish mezzo gets a deal

Askonas Holt has signed the Irish mezzo-soprano Niamh O’Sullivan after an apprecinticeship period as a Lies Askonas Fellow. She is about to appear as Wellgunde in Das Rheingold, in the first installment of Zurich’s new Ring cycle. Like many new talents, she learned ber trade as a member...
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

Iconoclast, StickUp Films Launch German Film and TV Joint Venture

International feature film and commercial content group Iconoclast and Berlin-based StickUp Films have established a new joint venture to produce feature films and series for the domestic and international markets. Represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the new shingle, Iconoclast Films Germany, is aiming to produce a minimum of three...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

One legendary Strad for sale

The 1714 Stradivarius ‘Da Vinci’ violin that was once owned by Toscha Seidel is coming up for auction in June. Seidl bought it for $25,000 in 1924 and said he wouldn’t part with it for a million bucks. At his death in 1962 it was sold to...
LIFESTYLE
TechCrunch

Venture firm Chapter One launches an incubator to give million-dollar checks to web3 startups

The firm, led by former Tinder product chief Jeff Morris Jr., has shifted from a more generalist vertical interest toward web3 obsession over the past several months, as early bets in crypto startups like Dapper and Compound Finance have taken off. Chapter One’s embrace of web3 accompanies a broader trend of smaller operator-led funds cozying up to crypto. The firm has aimed to use its design-centric approach to carve out a niche for it in a flock of firms which are increasingly bulking up on technical talent in order to woo crypto founders.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Harmony Venture Labs launches first in-house startup

Birmingham-based Harmony Venture Labs, a venture studio that aims to launch and cultivate high-growth startups has unveiled its first studio venture, CoWello. CoWello is an all-in-one space management platform that aims to help business owners get the most out of their wellness center space. The tool enables space owners to operate their businesses through an operations dashboard that facilitates flexible booking options, inventory management, integrated billing and payments and multi-location management. CoWello was created by a team that has developed business to business software as a service technologies serving the mental and behavioral health industries. Its founders also have experience creating products and services that provide tangible value for customers.
SOFTWARE
Slipped Disc

Genoa opera picks a whole new pack of batons

The Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa has named Riccardo Minasi as music director from mid-year. Minasi, 44, will make his debut conducting opera in Italy with La Cenerentola. Minasi’s other jobs include: Chief Conductor at the Mozarteumorchester Salzburg, Artist in residence at Ensemble Resonanz at Hamburg Elbphilharmonie and first Artistic Director at La Scintilla, Zurich Opernhaus.
PERFORMING ARTS
MotorAuthority

Sony exploring joint venture with Honda to launch electric cars

Sony teased us in recent years with the reveal of electric sedan and crossover concepts, and now the Japanese electronics giant has announced it is exploring a joint venture to develop, build, and sell electric vehicles with Honda. Sony and Honda announced on Friday they are negotiating to establish a...
BUSINESS
Slipped Disc

Sibelius Competition admits 2 Russians, 2 Ukrainians

The important violin competition has chosen 49 violinists from 16 countries to participate in Helsinki in late May. Among them are Ravil Islyamov and Galiya Zharova from Russia, and Dmytro Udovychenko and Georgii Moroz from Ukraine. Zharova (pictured left) identifies on Facebook as being from Kazakhstan. There are seven US...
MUSIC

