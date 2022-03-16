ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia hasn't hit Lviv directly yet but signs of war are everywhere

Connecticut Public
 1 day ago

I'm Leila Fadel in Lviv. It's a city that so far hasn't been directly hit in Russia's war on Ukraine. Many restaurants and cafes are still open. People are out and about during the day. But even here, as you walk the cobbled streets of the safer but not necessarily safe...

Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
Vladimir Putin
Gustavo Santaolalla
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
The Independent

Three Republicans under fire for voting against House resolution to ‘stand with Ukraine’ amid Russia invasion

Three House Republicans have come under fire for voting against a bipartisan congressional resolution expressing support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty as the country continued to fight Russian troops that launched a full-scale military invasion last week.The House Resolution 956, titled “Supporting the People of Ukraine,” was passed on Wednesday with an overwhelming 426 votes in favour and only three votes against.The resolution stated the US “supports, unequivocally, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “states unambiguously that it will never recognise or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force”.The Republicans who voted against the...
Europe
Russia
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

