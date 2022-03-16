ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2’s Review: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

By Dave Elias
 1 day ago
The company of the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The latest version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is lighting up and rocking the stage of Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center in a powerful performance of the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

This 50th anniversary production is a bit edgier than the 1970s version and the musicians are as much a hit as the spirited young actors portraying the final days of Jesus in Jerusalem.

The company of the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman

The entertainment plot, once considered blasphemous, hasn’t changed all that much, although the show is stripped down a bit to a roughly more than 90-minute intermission-free length.

Despite the show’s age it does not in any way feel dated as the characters are much more contemporary for the rock opera with a concert vibe.

The choreography is outstanding and some of the best and boldest you will ever see on stage thanks to Drew McOnie who has instructed the chorus actors to move with energy at an action-packed jaw-dropping pace that leaves you amazed.

The full scale orchestra tucked away in a three-story scaffolding set is as much a hit as the actors.

Jesus is played brilliantly and with dignity by Actor Aaron LaVigne who pours all of his energy into the “Gethsemane” scene and Judas played impactfully by Actor Omar Lopez-Cepero and the biblical Mary Magdalene is portrayed by Actress Jenna Rubaii who delivers a beautiful and strong version of “I Don’t Know How To Love Him.”

Actor Jacob Lacopo portrays a comical campy drag queen version of Herod decked out in gold lame that leaves the audience in laughter in “Herod’s Song.”

Interestingly the actors use handheld corded microphones they appeared to be wrestling with at times however they are conveniently used as symbolic props throughout, although I found them to be a slight distraction at times.

The company of the North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Photo by Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman

This version of Jesus Christ Superstar is an experience for a new generation and one to be enjoyed by previous generations through an updated lens.

The show runs through March 20th at BB Mann. Tickets are available online at www.bbmannpah.com or by calling the box office at 239-481-4849 or in person at the box office.

WATCH A SNEAK PEEK OF THE SHOW BELOW:

