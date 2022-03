Are the Huskers ready for March Madness? Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams says the "rigors" of Big Ten play prepared the team for this time of year. "The Big Ten this year top to bottom was incredibly competitive," Williams said. "And with the five teams that we played twice ... the 18-game Big Ten schedule just is a grind. For us to make a little run in the conference tournament and knock off Michigan, get to the semifinal game, I think built some confidence for our team and has sharpened us up and prepared us for hopefully what we're going to face in the NCAA tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO