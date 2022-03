Neighbours has apologised to viewers after announcing it will officially come to an end.Last month, it was revealed that the Australian soap was looking for a new backer after Channel 5 said it would no longer broadcast it.However, the series, which began almost 37 years ago, failed to find alternative funding, meaning that it has to finish.In a tweet posted on Thursday morning (3 March), the soap’s official account said: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.“Following the loss...

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO