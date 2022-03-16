ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNC basketball expecting physical game against Shaka Smart’s Marquette Golden Eagles

By C.L. Brown
Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s not much value to North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis in watching the Marquette game from last year. The Texas tape won’t do it either. Even though the Tar Heels last season played the coach and team they will face this week, there’s not much to gain from the meetings...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Head Coach Dana Altman Discusses Oregon Ducks in NIT

Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dana Altman met with reporters on Zoom Monday morning to talk about being selected to the NIT and what lies ahead for his team. He also updated the status of veteran guard Will Richardson, who missed games against Oregon State and Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Tennessee Beats Eastern Kentucky for 150th Win of Tony Vitello Era

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When the final out was recorded in Tennessee’s Tuesday night matchup against Eastern Kentucky, the seventh-ranked Vols could officially celebrate their last non-conference win before starting SEC play against South Carolina this weekend. But celebration was in order for another midweek milestone, too. In beating...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

March Madness 2022: Marquette's Shaka Smart addresses media before facing North Carolina in first round

Marquette is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, and the Golden Eagles will be tasked with getting past North Carolina in the Round of 64 should Shaka Smart's team intend to make it past the first round of the event. With the game set to be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Smart finds himself back in the same state he coached in for six years before taking the Marquette job — Smart was at Texas from 2015-21 — and the return to the Lone Star State was among the first questions thrown at the first-year Marquette head coach Wednesday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Thunder Interested in Knicks’ Center Mitchell Robinson

According to a report from Steve Popper of Newsday, Oklahoma City is among three teams who could be vying for Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s talents this summer. The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly also interested. “An unrestricted free agent at season’s end, he has hesitated to sign...
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

2023 NFL Draft: Three Prospects Who Will Rise

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here and gone before we know it which means it's never too early to get to know some of the top prospects for the next draft. Here are a few names to keep an eye on to get an early jump on the 2023 NFL Draft process.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Draft Profile: Samori Toure, Wide Receiver, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Samori Toure is a versatile wide receiver prospect that runs routes with pace and knows how to attack leverage. Samori Toure displays solid height and athleticism with good play speed. He shows an advanced understanding of leverage and runs routes with good pace. He displays good spatial manipulation to move DB’s off their spot using pace and leverage. Toure displays twitch getting in and out of breaks. He made an impact on all three levels and was highly productive working vertically. He shows the versatility to play inside and outside and run routes over the middle of the field. Solid hands and downfield tracking catching the ball over his shoulder. Excels getting free releases off of motion using momentum on his routes. He is solid after the catch.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wojciechowski
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Shaka Smart
Person
Armando Bacot
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Southern Tigers in NCAA Tournament: Lineups, preview, time

When/where: 8:57 p.m. Thursday at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. TV/radio: truTV; WHB (810 AM) About No. 16 seed Texas Southern (19-12, 13-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference): Only one No. 16-seed has ever defeated a No. 1 seed in the history of March Madness. UMBC upended Virginia, 74-54 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. ... No. 1 seeds hold a 143-1 record versus No. 16 seeds. ... here have only been 15 games between 1 and 16 seeds decided by 10 points or less. ... Texas Southern defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 76-67, in a play-in game on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. Bryson Etienne and John Walker came off the bench to score 21 and 16 points respectively. Brison Gresham had six blocks, six points and 13 rebounds. … The Tigers are led by former LSU coach Johnny Jones. His son, John, is a senior transfer from Nevada. … The Tigers qualified for the NCAAs by beating Alcorn State, 87-62, in the SWAC tournament finals. During the regular season, TSU went 13-5 in conference games during the regular season … Texas Southern defeated then-No. 20-ranked Florida, 69-54, on Dec. 6 in Gainesville, Florida. Prior to that game, the Tigers lost at Oregon (83-66), at Saint Mary’s (67-58), at Washington (72-65), at Air Force (61-57), at North Carolina State (65-57), at BYU (81-64) and at Louisiana Tech (87-60). … Texas Southern has qualified for the NCAAs two consecutive seasons and four times in six years. … TSU is 3-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. … TSU has won eight of its last nine games. … TSU was picked to finish first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll and finished second overall. … TSU’s Brison Gresham is a transfer from the University of Houston. PJ Henry is a transfer from University of Hartford and A.J. Lawson a transfer from McNeese State. … Freshman Shaqir O’Neal is the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Shaqir’s sister, Amirah, plays for TSU’s women’s team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Draft: Washington Commanders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Washington Commanders have been in a slump for the past few seasons and are looking to turn things around. With the acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz, the team appears to be in a position to make a run at the playoffs in the 2022 season. With holes still to fill, can they find their way to the postseason with a strong draft? Take a look at how the draft could fall for Washington with the few picks that they have in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Unc#Longhorns#The Ncaa Tournament
WacoTrib.com

NCAA Tournament capsules, Fort Worth Regional: Baylor, Norfolk State, North Carolina, Marquette

Coach: Scott Drew (396-221 in 19 seasons at Baylor, 416-232 in 20 seasons overall) 2021-22 record: 26-6 (14-4, first in Big 12) NCAA Tournament history: 14th appearance (20-14) Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021. Best finish: Won 2021 national championship. Strengths: Despite injuries to leading rebounder Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and leading...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy