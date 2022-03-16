ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

NC deputy responding to call at convenience store shoots suspect: sheriff’s office

By Joey Gill
 1 day ago

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — Investigators are working to determine what led up to an officer-involved shooting incident at the Sunny Food Mart in Monroe.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the store on the 1800-block of Walkup Avenue. The suspect was shot by a Union County deputy and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The deputy involved was not injured in the incident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is being called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

