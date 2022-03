GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After a clear, cold start to the day, a low pressure system off the Oregon coast will advance and give us a few clouds by the end of the day. Breezes will be gentle out of the north at 5-10 mph. That will help our daytime highs only rise to the low to mid 40's. Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight with some areas to the south and west seeing some isolated snow showers. Lows will be in the 20's with breezes turning NW at 5-10 mph.

