Even prior to Covid, childcare programs were struggling to recruit and retain high-quality staff and parents struggled to afford the cost of care. The pandemic has further exasperated this situation. Faced with rising costs and the challenge of finding and retaining high-quality staff, many programs across the state have closed and others are in danger of closing. Without these programs, parents cannot work. Twenty-six percent of women who became unemployed during the pandemic cited lack of childcare as the reason.

NORWALK, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO