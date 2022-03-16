ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

Local notes include COVID meeting at UGA, special election in Flowery Branch

 1 day ago
The monthly meeting of the University of Georgia’s COVID response committee is on tap for today: UGA says it’s a virtual session that gets underway at 11 o’clock this morning.

There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission, a 5:30 session at the Government Building on Dougherty Street in Athens.

The Georgia DOT is looking for public input on plans for another northeast Georgia traffic circle, a roundabout for what is now the intersection of Highways 98 and 164 in Banks County.

Franklin County Commissioners, working to head off what they say is a problem at Franklin County High School, have adopted an anti-vaping ordinance. Students caught vaping at the school in Carnesville will receive citations and could be sentenced to community service.

Tuesday was special election day in one city in Hall County, where Joe Mezannotte won a seat on the City Council in Flowery Branch.

NE Ga police blotter includes murder in Madison Co

The investigation continues in Madison County, where a man is now charged in the murder of his stepbrother: the Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville says 41 year-old Jermaine Brown was found dead in his home in Hull; his stepbrother, 41 year-old Corey Pattman, is in the Madison County jail and facing felony murder charges.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
Athens unemployment rate jumps in January

The state Labor Department is reporting an increase in the Athens unemployment rate, still low in January at 2.9 percent, but up from the 2.6 percent level recorded in December in the four-county Athens metro, comprised of Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Madison counties. From the Ga Dept of Labor... Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
