The Rolling Stones have announced details of a 60th anniversary tour hitting the UK and Europe this summer. See full dates below, and tickets will be available here. Having been teasing fans for the past week, the rock legends will be heading out on the road to mark six decades as a band for the ‘SIXTY’ tour – with a new show and live production starting in Madrid on June 1 before heading to Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, London, Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris, Gelsenkirchen and Stockholm.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO