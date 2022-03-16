LORENZEN WRIGHT MURDER: Day 2 of testimony begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today is the second day of testimony in the trial of the man charged with killing former Memphis Tigers star and NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Billy Ray Turner says he is innocent. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Turner’s trial began Monday, March 14, more than a decade after Wright’s death.

FOX13 will be inside the courtroom Wednesday morning when Billy Ray Turner’s trial continues and will bring you continuous coverage throughout the entire trial.

During the prosecutor’s opening statements on Tuesday, jurors heard the 911 call from Lorenzen Wright’s cell phone. Wright’s call reached the police department in Germantown, and the pop of gunshots could be heard over the line.

Shelby County ADA Paul Hagerman told the jury Billy Ray Turner, Sherra Wright, and Jimmie Martin conspired to kill Lorenzen Wright.

Turner’s defense attorney John Keith Perry explained to the jury how he plans to prove Sherra Wright and Jimmie Martin are responsible for killing Lorenzen Wright. He said messages between Martin and Sherra will prove Turner’s innocence.

Wright’s family was inside the courtroom for opening statements. Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion, was the first witness to take the stand. She testified about the details of the last time she saw her son alive in July 2010.

Sherra Wright’s first cousin Claudia Robinson was the second witness. Robinson said she heard Sherra say, “It’s either me or him,” referring to Lorenzen in a conversation where Turner was present.

Robinson mentioned seeing Sherra, Jimmie Martin, and Billy Ray Turner at Sherra’s home. She said MPD detectives asked her to make calls to Sherra Wright during the investigation on several occasions. Robinson said she made the calls to protect herself. She said her cousin threatened her life.

Detective Jesse Browning was the third witness. He is an investigator with the Shelby County Multi-Agency Gang Unit. Browning was one of the first officers to take the missing person report when Lorenzen Wright disappeared.

Browning testified as more than 50 pieces of evidence were presented in court by the prosecuting attorneys. The items included spent bullet casings found at the scene near the body and bullets recovered from Lorenzen Wright’s body. A text sent from Sherra Wright to Turner on the day the 911 call was made from Lorenzen’s phone was entered into evidence, as well as a series of text messages from Sherra to Lorenzen.

The defense will get to cross-question Browning.

It remains unclear if Sherra Wright, who pleaded guilty to Facilitation of Murder in the First Degree and is currently serving time in prison, will testify in Turner’s trial.

The trial is expected to take a week to 10 days. The jury is sequestered.

Day two of testimony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Lorenzen Wright played two seasons for the Memphis Tigers in the mid-1990s before turning pro. He was the 7th overall pick in the 1996 draft. Lorenzen played for several teams in his NBA career, including the Memphis Grizzlies from 2001-2006.

Stay with FOX13 News for the newest and latest information on this case.

Timeline from Lorenzen’s murder to Turner and Wright’s arrests

This is a murder investigation FOX13 has followed from the very beginning.

Victim Lorenzen Wright was a beloved Memphian and a Booker T Washington graduate who played basketball for two years at The University of Memphis before joining the NBA. He also played five seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wright was last seen on July 18, 2010. A Germantown dispatcher answered a 911 call from the basketball star’s cell phone the next day. The dispatcher heard 11 gunshots ring out.

The dispatcher didn’t tell her supervisor about the call until 8 days later.

The very next day, Memphis police found Wright’s decomposing body in a field in southeast Memphis.

It took investigators another seven years to find the gun used to kill Wright. In November 2017, FOX13 reported the gun was found in a lake in Tippah County, Mississippi. That’s over 88 miles from where his body was found.

A month later, police made two arrests in the case: Billy Ray Turner and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright.

Gun used in killing found in Mississippi lake, police say 12/5/2017

Who is Billy Ray Turner?

Turner lived in a quiet neighborhood, on a dead-end street in Raleigh.

Three sources told FOX13 he worked at the Wright home and did yard work.

Turner was 46 years old when he was arrested on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, and charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the Lorenzen Wright case.

According to the TBI, Turner was arrested and convicted of violent crimes back in the 1990′s.

Collierville police arrested Turner for aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping back in 1992. During the same year, police arrested him for selling cocaine and he was sentenced to four years in prison.

In 1996, police in Collierville arrested him for criminal trespass. Fifteen years later, police picked him up on minor traffic violations.

Turner has openly proclaimed his Christian faith on social media. FOX13 discovered Turner was a deacon at Mount Olive Number One Baptist Church, a church attended by Lorenzen Wright and his ex-wife.

The connection between Lorenzen Wright and alleged killer Billy Turner 12/6/2017

Who is Billy Turner? Suspect accused in Lorenzen Wright murder 4/6/2018

Building the Case

The seven-year investigation into Lorenzen Wright’s murder was one of the Memphis Police Department’s most high-profile unsolved cases.

Almost a month after the gun believed to have been used in Wright’s murder was found in a Mississippi lake, Turner was charged with first-degree murder on December 5, 2017. Sherra Wright was arrested in California in connection with the murder ten days later on December 15, 2017. She was originally indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, and first-degree murder.

In April of 2018, indictment documents detailed the allegations against Sherra and Turner. The indictment alleges they tried to kill Wright multiple times. Sherra’s bond was set at $20M. Turner was given a $15M bond.

During Turner’s hearing, the public learned bombshell information regarding the alleged murder plot. A statement provided by an informant, Jimmie Martin, was read. Martin was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend in 2012 and was serving 20 years in prison. He is also Sherra Wright’s cousin.

Martin claimed to be the third co-conspirator in the murder. Prosecutors said that Martin flipped on Sherra and Turner and told homicide detectives he had information related to Lorenzen’s killing. In the statement, Martin detailed the alleged murder plot -- including a failed attempt in Atlanta, how Sherra got Lorenzen back to Memphis, clean-up of the crime scene and more.

In May of 2019, it was decided that Sherra and Turner would face a jury of their peers in Shelby County.

In July of 2019, Sherra took a deal and pleaded guilty to Facilitation of Murder in the First Degree and is serving up to a 30-year sentence.

It is unknown if she will be called as a witness in Turner’s case.

Initially, Turner’s trial date was set for September 2019. It was reset so his attorney could look over new evidence.

The new trial date was slated for October 2020 but did not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

