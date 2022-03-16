ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

No Irish luck: Cool and rainy St. Patrick's Day

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

Temperatures will dip just a little bit and there will be some periods of rain for this St. Patrick's Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1NUi_0egbmmNG00

News 12 Meteorologist Steve Teeling says St. Patrick's Day Thursday will be cloudy and cooler with periods of light rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWFNN_0egbmmNG00

Friday still looks wonderful, with highs possibly near 70 degrees.

Saturday will feature cloudy and cooler weather with occasional light rain.

Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and cool for the first day of spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I1mQ_0egbmmNG00

OVERNIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low of 40.

THURSDAY: Periods of light rain. High of 53.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 68.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 58.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler. High of 52.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 53.

Related
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather for Monday before storms Tuesday

Today will be a mix of sun and clouds today temperatures climb again to 70 degrees this afternoon. “By Monday night showers and t-storms start to move into the area. Most of the rain is expected to move in around Tuesday morning around sunrise.
News 12

Father and son pulled from car, attacked midday in Harlem

Police say a father and son are recovering after being attacked and robbed in Harlem Tuesday. The suspects can be seen in a video on dirt bikes pulling the victims from the car at the intersection of St. Nicholas Terrace and West 127th Street then beginning to assault them. The...
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
NEWS10 ABC

03/11/2022: Snow & Wind on the way….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge. Here’s the update you’re waiting for…. not many changes…. some finite detail on the snow map – could be some higher totals because of the upslope / terrain enhancement via a West-Northwest wind…. VERY POOR travel expected mid-day thru the afternoon….
News 12

Guide: St. Patrick's Day parades across the Hudson Valley

Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? What better way to celebrate than heading out to a parade? Here is a list of parades around the Hudson Valley. PLEASE NOTE: Dates/times are subject to change. Please check before heading out always follow COVID-19 guidelines. UPCOMING EVENTS. Saturday, March 19. Yonkers. Time:...
WVNT-TV

Showers move in late Wednesday

Wednesday, clouds are around all day long with only the occasional peek of sunshine. Temperatures despite this should still climb near 60 and just above for most. Rain chances are limited to the end of the day generally near and past sunset, coverage of any shower activity will move north to south overnight.
Fox11online.com

A very warm Wednesday before snow chances later this week

(WLUK) -- Very warm weather is expected today and above average temperatures continue into St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm with a high of 62. Wind will be southwest at 10 to 20 mph. How are you enjoying the warm March day? Share...
News 12

News 12

