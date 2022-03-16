No Irish luck: Cool and rainy St. Patrick's Day

Temperatures will dip just a little bit and there will be some periods of rain for this St. Patrick's Day.

News 12 Meteorologist Steve Teeling says St. Patrick's Day Thursday will be cloudy and cooler with periods of light rain.

Friday still looks wonderful, with highs possibly near 70 degrees.

Saturday will feature cloudy and cooler weather with occasional light rain.

Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and cool for the first day of spring.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low of 40.

THURSDAY: Periods of light rain. High of 53.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 68.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 58.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler. High of 52.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 53.