Celebrate Red Cross Month by donating blood to help those in need

This month, we recognize the importance of the American Red Cross and all the work the organization does helping to support communities here and around the globe. The Red Cross has been one of the most vigilant and responsive emergency service organizations in the world for decades, and their work collecting blood, providing disaster relief and offering health and safety training has been critical both during times of crisis and in preparation for emergency. Even now, the Red Cross is serving a critical role providing services and assistance during the conflict in Ukraine. For these reasons and so many others, I am proud to have had the opportunity to partner with this great organization for a number of successful events in my community.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO