In an appeal to Congress, President Zelenskyy will ask the U.S. to help Ukraine

By Rachel Martin
 1 day ago

Ukraine's president will address a joint meeting of Congress Tuesday morning. He will appear virtually and is expected to call on the U.S....

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
#Ukraine
Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Canada And U.S. 'Need To Be Liberated' Like Ukraine

As everyday Ukrainian people take up arms against Russian invaders in a desperate bid to hang onto their democracy, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Sunday compared their situation to protesting truckers in Canada who didn’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I pray for Ukraine and I wish them...
Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 15)

As Tuesday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. Three European Union prime ministers became the first foreign leaders to travel to Kyiv since Russia's invasion began. Leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia arrived by train for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to demonstrate the bloc's "unequivocal support" for Ukrainian independence. U.S. President Biden will travel to NATO's headquarters in Brussels on March 24 for a summit on Ukraine.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

