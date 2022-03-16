ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Novel CRISPR imaging technology reveals genes controlling tumor immunity

By The Mount Sinai Hospital
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Sinai scientists have developed a new technology allowing them to link specific genes to complex tumor characteristics at a scale and resolution not previously possible. The results could lead to new approaches for targeting anti-cancer drugs. The technology, called Perturb-map, uses a novel genetic barcode system to mark...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

