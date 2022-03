Chelsea have been hit after the UK Government sanctioned club owner Roman Abramovich over his alleged links to Vladimir Putin in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with many sponsors attempting to distance themselves from the club while it searches for a new owner. Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of the club and has seen his assets frozen although Chelsea have been handed a special license that allows them to continue with “football-related activities”. The government has said it remains open to a sale as the Friday deadline set by the Raine Group nears, while...

1 DAY AGO