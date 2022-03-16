ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Armed Teenage Boy Arrested After Carjacking, Kidnapping Family Delivering Food In North Philadelphia: Police

By Ross DiMattei
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hg8zG_0egbjmcj00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking turned into a kidnapping in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Police say a family of five was terrorized by an armed teenager while making food deliveries.

Officials say the father may have been set up. Police say he was called to an address in North Philadelphia for a pizza delivery, but when he got out, he realized there was no delivery and someone was driving off in his minivan with his girlfriend and three young kids still inside.

The incident started a little after 11 p.m. on the 2700 block of Warnock Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say a father brought his family with him to work, but when he got out of his minivan to deliver a pizza, he quickly realized he was being carjacked.

Police say a teenager took off in the van with his girlfriend and three young kids still inside.

Officers say the girlfriend put up a fight, punching the teen and eventually jumping out of the vehicle, but she injured her foot in the process.

About a block away, officers believe the carjacker let one of the three kids, an 8-year-old boy, out of the vehicle. But the 6-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were still sleeping in the backseat.

Officers say the father may have saved their lives by notifying the police. It allowed them to provide a description of the stolen minivan to a police helicopter, so it could help crews on the ground track down the carjacker and make an arrest.

“They chased this individual about one block and they made an apprehension,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “And when they apprehended this male, he turned out he was 17 years of age and they also recovered a semi-automatic gun from this individual.”

The 17-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping.

All three children were found uninjured and are expected to be OK.

Comments / 6

who cares
4d ago

Where are the parents of this juvenile. No parental guidance at all. Don't these parents care for their children. This kid needs to go to jail and think about what he has done destroying a family that could have been serious hurt.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Shooting In Fishtown Sends Man To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on North Front Street and West Girard Avenue on Saturday. Police say someone shot a 30-year-old man once in the abdomen. He’s in stable condition.  There’s no word on any suspects. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Shootings On Temple University’s Campus Leave 4 People Injured; 1 Suspect Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday morning, students on Temple University’s main campus woke up after two shootings overnight that left four people injured.  The first shooting happened outside of Temple’s bookstore on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Four markings from the spent shell casings were on the scene. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Temple police say two teenagers pepper-sprayed someone, who then shot them in their car. They were treated at Temple University Hospital. Police say they’re not students. The suspect was arrested a short time later at 21st Street and Montgomery Avenue. Another suspect was also taken into custody for questioning. And then just a few blocks away, early Saturday morning, there was another double shooting. At about 2 a.m., police were called to 18th and Diamond Streets. Police say a man and a woman were shot. CBS3 has been told the man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach. The woman is in stable condition after being shot in the foot.  Police have not made any arrests in this second shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For 2 Suspects Accused Of Armed Carjacking In Collingdale, Delaware County

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, Collingdale police are looking for two men believed to have been involved in an armed carjacking. Investigators say they held up the victim at gunpoint in the area of Sharon Avenue and MacDade Boulevard. One drove off with the victim’s gray Audi AS4, while the other left in a Lexus SUV. Police say they were last seen heading towards Sharon Hill. Anyone with information is asked to call Collingdale police.
COLLINGDALE, PA
CBS Philly

Teenage Boy Riding Bike Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting In Fairhill, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence claimed another young life in Philadelphia. Officers are trying to piece together what led up to a drive-by shooting that killed a teenager in Fairhill. Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Javeth Reynoso. He’s the eighth juvenile homicide of the year in Philly. The deadly shooting was captured on camera. Security video captures the final moments of Javeth Reynoso’s life. The 17-year-old was riding a bicycle in Philly’s Fairhill neighborhood when a gunman in a pickup truck opens fire https://t.co/gugplg0hCu @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/pjX0P2OsmQ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 18, 2022 “Too young,” Carlos Torres said. As 17-year-old Javeth rode a bicycle,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

New Program In West Philadelphia Called ‘Project Safe Corridors’ Hopes To Deter Crime, Help Police Catch Suspects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With more shootings happening in the city, a group in West Philly is helping homeowners catch the suspects in the act by providing free surveillance cameras. The program called “Project Safe Corridors” is now in effect.  “It’s going to be a pretty significant program,”  Jabari Jones, a West Philly Corridor Collaborative, said. “And this is the only program in the city of Philadelphia that’s providing a camera subsidy for residents.” Over 300 businesses, homeowners, and renters in high crime areas will be equipped with surveillance cameras. The cameras are free, including installation, thanks to a $182,000 grant backed by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire In Philadelphia’s Olney Section Leaves 1 Person Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Philadelphia, a deadly fire ripped through a home in Olney on Saturday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Rubicam Street. Fire crews managed to extinguish the flames shortly after arriving. It’s not clear what sparked the fire. The victim’s name has not been released.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Carjacking#North Philadelphia#Police#Carjacker
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bensalem Police Searching For Father Wanted In Connection To Fentanyl-Related Death Of 4-Month-Old Baby

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the father of a 4-month-old boy. The child died from fentanyl exposure. The baby’s mother and grandmother are currently behind bars inside the Bucks County Correctional Facility, but police are asking for the public’s help to find the little boy’s father who remains on the run. A mother, father, and grandmother are charged in the fentanyl drug death of a 4-month-old baby boy. “It’s a tragic situation,” said Bill McVey, director of public safety for Bensalem’s police department. On Jan. 7, Bensalem police were called to the 4900 block of Oak Street in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman Pleads Guilty In Connection To Setting Fire To Police Vehicles During George Floyd Protests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman has pleaded guilty in connection to setting fire to two police vehicles during the civil unrest in the city almost two years ago. Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal wore a green prison jumpsuit inside the federal courthouse Wednesday as she admitted to her role in the torching. She’s been incarcerated since June 2020 and was arrested less than a month after the incident. Federal prosecutors say Blumenthal is this masked woman throwing a piece of a flaming object at a police cruiser, following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. Blumenthal admitted to a federal judge Wednesday her role in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Months Later, Camden Police Still Don’t Know Why Young Father Darnell Farrish Was Killed

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A young father shot and killed in Camden City. Months after Darnell Farrish’s murder, police still haven’t made an arrest. The reason why he was killed remains a mystery. Little Dajour stole the show. The 16-month-old showed CBS3 Mysteries his moves, while on the other side of the room, family talked about Dajour’s father and how the 19-year-old was gunned down and killed in south Camden. “He was a loving dad, son, brother, cousin,” Myisha Pulliam, Farrish’s mother, said. “He was like a family-oriented kid. He knew what love was.” Family and loved ones say Farrish, just like his son,...
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
CBS Philly

Human Remains Found Inside Submerged Vehicle In Darby Creek Could Help Solve Missing Person Case From 2003

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Human remains were recovered from a submerged car near a Ridley Township Marina on Saturday. The discovery could help solve a missing person case from 2003. The group that made the discovery has only been working on the case for about six months. They say they were prepared to search the Delaware River until their efforts led them to the marina. The divers in scuba gear possibly closed an 18-year-old cold case. “I’m glad that we may finally have it solved,” Captain James Dougherty, of the Ridley Township Police Department, said. “I’m optimistic but I still want to...
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Man Injured After Allegedly Firing At Officers During Police-Involved Shooting In Upper Providence Township

UPPER PROVIDENCE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County shot a man who they say packed his pickup truck with weapons and then started firing at officers. It happened at the Meadow Condominium Complex in Upper Providence Township. The entire ordeal lasted more than three hours. Many who witnessed it say it was like something out of a movie happening right outside their front doors. “I was terrified,” neighbor Samara Messer said. Residents were forced to shelter in their homes as gunfire rang out outside their windows inside a Montgomery County condo complex around 3 a.m. Wednesday. “I heard the ‘bam, bam, bam, bam,’...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects Wanted For Robbery, Carjacking BMW In Germantown

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to track down some suspects. Police say they robbed and carjacked a man at gunpoint early Friday morning in Germantown. The incident happened at a gas station at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Street. The suspects got away with the victim’s white BMW. The victim was not injured. If you have any information, call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Critically Injured After Being Shot Multiple Times Near His Home In Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot near his home in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek section. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 6000 block of Osage Avenue. Police say the 34-year-old victim was shot multiple times, including his face. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition. Police believe the victim was the intended target, but they don’t know the motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

18-Year-Old Brother Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of 4-Year-Old In Coatesville

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his 4-year-old brother in Coatesville. Another man is also facing charges. The Chester County district attorney says her office is working with the family as they continue to grieve losing a child all while ensuring that justice is served. Eighteen-year-old Victor Lara-Ortiz turned himself in to police. He’s the brother of 4-year-old Roman Aguilera-Ortiz, who accidentally shot himself to death. William Thomas, 31, is also in custody for being a straw purchaser for someone who was not permitted to use a gun. “People should not be...
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Security Video Reveals Moments After Philadelphia Police Shot, Killed 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities continue to investigate after Philadelphia police officers shot and killed a 12-year-old. Eyewitness News is taking a closer look at home security video we obtained from the scene. “Send me an ambulance, I’m bleeding,” a police officer is heard saying. Home security video captures the moments after the fatal police shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio. “He’s shot, yeah, I shot him,” an officer says. “Where’s the gun?” asks another. “He threw it around there,” the officer said. Police would not verify who was speaking in the video. Officers have said Siderio initially fired a stolen gun at an unmarked police vehicle before running....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mobile Home Fire In West Brandywine Township, Chester County Sends 1 Person To Hospital

WEST BRANDYWINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mobile home caught on fire in Chester County.  The home on Maplewood Drive in West Brandywine Township was damaged due to the blaze.  The flames sparked just before 2 a.m. on Friday. Emergency crews rushed at least one person to the hospital. CBS3 is working to confirm their condition.  There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy