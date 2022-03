Last week, an intrepid group of Staten Islanders braved freezing temperatures at 6 a.m., boarded a bus for Albany, and joined hundreds of New Yorkers from across the state at a rally outside the capital. Why? We want Governor Hochul and our state legislators to include $15 billion in climate investments in this year’s budget, being negotiated over the next two weeks.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO