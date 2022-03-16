ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Italy needs at least 3 years to replace Russian gas imports, minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f31xa_0egbhZ1k00

ROME, March 16 (Reuters) - Italy will need at least three years to completely replace its gas imports from Russia with other energy sources, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Wednesday.

Rome imports around 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Russia every year - some 40% of its total gas imports - and is looking to diversify its energy supplies in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Cingolani told the upper house Senate that completely replacing Russian gas was "possible over a minimum time horizon of three years".

But he said 20 bcm per year could be replaced in the "near to medium term" by a raft of measures including raising gas imports from Algeria by 9 bcm and raising coal and oil-fueled power production to replace 3-4 bcm of gas.

Other measures included increasing power imports from northern Europe as well as using around 6 bcm more liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Italy has ramped up efforts to secure alternative gas sources, with LNG-rich Qatar a particular focus of attention.

Italy's complex permitting process has virtually stopped development of LNG facilities beyond three plants currently operating which now account for around 20% of daily imports.

Cingolani said floating LNG terminals (FSRU) could be installed 12-18 months after receiving permits to provide 16-24 bcm of gas. Two onshore terminals, with an overall capacity of 20 bcm and already permitted, would take 3-4 years.

"To do this we are checking the status of the permits," he said.

Longer-term measures to try and plug the gap included doubling capacity on the TAP pipeline carrying Azeri gas, rolling out 8 gigawatts per year of new renewable power capacity and doubling domestic gas production, Cingolani said.

Like other EU member states, Italy has been struggling to curb surging energy costs. The government aims to approve a new package on Thursday to help consumers and firms cope. Cingolani told parliament Rome planned to use increased VAT revenues from higher energy bills to cut excise duties on petrol and diesel.

He said talks were under way on a series of EU proposals regarding state aid rules, clawing back excess profits made by energy companies and temporarily capping wholesale gas prices.

($1 = 0.9091 euros)

Reporting by Gavin Jones, Giuseppe Fonte and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Italy#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Russian#Senate#Lng#Fsru#Alrea
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Qatar
Country
Russia
Place
Rome, IT
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

371K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy