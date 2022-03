Click here to read the full article. Fanatics has raised $1.5 billion from a series of new and existing investors in a round that values the rapidly expanding company at $27 billion, according to someone familiar with the deal. New investors include Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, investment manager BlackRock and financial services giant Fidelity, according to the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. A representative for Fanatics, which is owned by billionaire Michael Rubin, declined to comment. That $27 billion valuation, which is up from $6.2 billion in August 2020, encapsulates the core merchandise business, plus about 50% of...

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO