MGM, Encore casinos report rise in February revenue

Click here to read the full article. Cineworld Group, the world’s second-largest exhibitor and owner of Regal in the U.S., saw significant improvement in 2021 versus 2020, as revenues rose by nearly 112% to $1.805 billion, the company said this morning as it reported full-year results in London. Operating profit also rebounded, reaching $15.8 million, up from a 2020 loss of $2.258 billion. The group overall recorded a $708.3 million pre-tax loss across the Covid-impacted year in which cinemas were closed for most of the first half. This was a substantial improvement on the 2020 loss of just over $3...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO