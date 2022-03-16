ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

COVID-19 cases are falling but doctors say you should continue following safety protocols

By Archie Snowden
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Despite falling positivity numbers, health professionals in north Alabama say the COVID-19 pandemic remains an ever-present threat.

Infectious disease experts say if the virus isn’t still treated as a serious threat, more surges could be in store. Experts are warning that we’re not done with COVID-19, and the end of the spread is not necessarily in sight.

With that in mind, doctors say that they will continue to take the necessary precautions and have yet to completely ditch face coverings.

“We generally will put our mask on if for no other reason, just that fact that I’m trying to set an example and the fact that there still is some COVID out there,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health tells News 19.

Doctors say that when they feel like there is no new variant on the horizon and when we’ve been able to keep those numbers consistently low, they will be more comfortable and looking forward to taking their masks off.

In other words, the warning to folks in Alabama is – don’t turn your back on an enemy that’s still claiming lives. There are still over 500 diagnosed positive cases per day statewide. Doctors would prefer to see folks keep their masks on to help lower those numbers.

“I’m not at large indoor gatherings or anything like that but if I were, say if there was a conference, I probably would be still wearing a mask just because my risk tolerance right now is very low. I’m really hoping to go on vacation so I’m really going to protect myself now and continue to wear a mask indoors around people I don’t know,” says Dr. Rachel Lee,  Healthcare Epidemiologist at UAB.

Dr. Stubblefield reminds us that people are still dying from COVID – 58 deaths in Alabama as of Monday. Doctors say that they expect the situation will get better as the weeks go on but for now are still playing it safe and keeping the mask on.

WHNT News 19

