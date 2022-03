In a 2019 interview with NBC News, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted he “comes across as robotic” when he communicates with Meta staff. Years earlier, in an innocent slip of the tongue, Zuckerberg said to a student at a public high-school Q&A “You need to focus and try not to let stuff bother you as much as possible, but it is going to bother you because you’re human. I was human. I am human, still. But ... I was just referring to myself in the past. Not that I was not human.”

