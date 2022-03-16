ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Storms that dumped hail in west Georgia moving through Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
hail Strong storms that brought heavy hail to areas of west Georgia will move through metro Atlanta in the next few hours.

ATLANTA — Strong storms that brought heavy hail to areas of west Georgia will move through metro Atlanta in the next few hours.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Jasper County until 7:30 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that are expected to continue throughout the evening.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail.
  • Threats should come to an end shortly after sunset.
  • Next round of rain is expected on Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms live on Channel 2.

