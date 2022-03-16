Storms that dumped hail in west Georgia moving through Atlanta

hail Strong storms that brought heavy hail to areas of west Georgia will move through metro Atlanta in the next few hours.

ATLANTA — Strong storms that brought heavy hail to areas of west Georgia will move through metro Atlanta in the next few hours.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Jasper County until 7:30 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that are expected to continue throughout the evening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Threats should come to an end shortly after sunset.

Next round of rain is expected on Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms live on Channel 2.

