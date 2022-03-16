Storms that dumped hail in west Georgia moving through Atlanta
ATLANTA — Strong storms that brought heavy hail to areas of west Georgia will move through metro Atlanta in the next few hours.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Jasper County until 7:30 p.m.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that are expected to continue throughout the evening.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail.
- Threats should come to an end shortly after sunset.
- Next round of rain is expected on Friday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms live on Channel 2.
