Gainesville’s new area code is in place

Tuesday was the first day for Georgia’s newest area code: Gainesville is among the cities to add 943, the first new area code for metro Atlanta in a decade.

From WSB TV…

Officials announced last month that the new area code, 943, will join four others used in metro Atlanta.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced that the 404, 770, 678 and 470 area codes will be exhausted by the second quarter of 2023.

On October 6, 2020, the Georgia Public Service Commission approved an “overlay area code” for metro Atlanta, adding the new area code.

The new 943 area code will cover the Atlanta Metropolitan area defined as the cities of Alpharetta, Duluth, Dunwoody, East Point, Forest Park, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Mableton, Marietta, Peachtree City, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and Tucker.

This is the first time a new area code has been introduced for metro Atlanta since 470 was.

The original statewide area code in Georgia was 404 starting in 1947. 770 was added in 1995 and 678 was added in 1998.

The new area codes won’t be administered until carriers have run out of the existing area codes. People who have an existing area code will keep it.

The new area code is expected to fulfill Metro Atlanta’s needs for 10 years.

©2022 Cox Media Group