ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville’s new area code is in place

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kr5rb_0egbeor200
telephone

Tuesday was the first day for Georgia’s newest area code: Gainesville is among the cities to add 943, the first new area code for metro Atlanta in a decade.

From WSB TV…

Officials announced last month that the new area code, 943, will join four others used in metro Atlanta.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced that the 404, 770, 678 and 470 area codes will be exhausted by the second quarter of 2023.

On October 6, 2020, the Georgia Public Service Commission approved an “overlay area code” for metro Atlanta, adding the new area code.

The new 943 area code will cover the Atlanta Metropolitan area defined as the cities of Alpharetta, Duluth, Dunwoody, East Point, Forest Park, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Mableton, Marietta, Peachtree City, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and Tucker.

This is the first time a new area code has been introduced for metro Atlanta since 470 was.

The original statewide area code in Georgia was 404 starting in 1947. 770 was added in 1995 and 678 was added in 1998.

The new area codes won’t be administered until carriers have run out of the existing area codes. People who have an existing area code will keep it.

The new area code is expected to fulfill Metro Atlanta’s needs for 10 years.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Arrest of former Bulldog caps year-long murder probe in Oconee Co

The arrest of a suspect in the murder of Oconee County convenience store clerk Elijah Wood comes almost one year after the 23 year-old was shot and killed while working at the Race Trac on Highway 441 south: Akhil Crumpton, who played football for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2017 and 2018, was arrested by police in Pennsylvania. The Sheriff’s Office in Watkinsville says it learned last month that a gun used in a murder in Philadelphia was likely the same weapon used to kill Wood on March 19 of last year.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GDOT: look for delays on I-85 in Jackson Co

The Georgia DOT says drivers can look for delays on I-85 north through Jackson County, with bridge work on the interstate as a part of a widening project ongoing near Jefferson. The DOT says the bridge repairs that are impacting northbound traffic between mile markers 136 and 137 could continue into the weekend.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: Girtz delivers State of A-CC address, Athens Academy gets new basketball coach

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz delivers his State of Athens-Clarke County Address today: the Mayor says his speech will be posted on his Facebook page. There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens Downtown Development Authority, a 2 o’clock session in Authority offices in the Gameday Building on Broad Street in downtown Athens. The Clarke County School Board meets this evening in Athens, 6 o’clock at the new School District offices on Prince Avenue.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Peachtree City, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
City
East Point, GA
City
Sandy Springs, GA
City
Tucker, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
Marietta, GA
City
Mableton, GA
Gainesville, GA
Government
City
Duluth, GA
City
Roswell, GA
City
Forest Park, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
57K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy