Georgia AD Josh Brooks introduces Mike White: ‘Beware of Georgia basketball, the Dawgs are coming’

Mike White Mike White was announced as the Georgia mens basketball head coach at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Jack Ozmer)

ATHENS — Josh Brooks wanted “a proven winner, someone who had tournament success,” and that led him to pick up the phone and set up a Zoom call with then-Florida coach Mike White last Sunday.

That’s right, according to Brooks and White, this new Georgia men’s basketball hire was less than three days in the making before White was officially introduced on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Brooks said Georgia had taken note of White before, and his approach to the then-Florida coach on Sunday was direct.

