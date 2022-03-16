UGA jobs fair today

tate center

The University of Georgia’s Summer Job and Internship Fair takes place today, underway at 11 at UGA’s Tate Student Center.

Find a summer job or internship position offered by Athens and Atlanta area employers, including summer camps and resorts. UGA departments will also be hiring. Bring resume copies and meet hiring managers. Having a summer job or internship is crucial to gaining work experience and building a resume.

Job fair tips:

1. Research employers attending and check Handshake for open positions at www.career.uga.edu.

2. Bring a resume for review to the Career Center, Monday-Friday, 11 am -2 pm.

3. Smile and make eye contact when speaking with representatives.

4. Dress professionally.

Wednesday, March 16 from 11:00am to 2:30pm

Tate Student Center, Grand Hall (5th Floor) 45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

