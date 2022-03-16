ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA jobs fair today

By Tim Bryant
 1 day ago
The University of Georgia’s Summer Job and Internship Fair takes place today, underway at 11 at UGA’s Tate Student Center.

From the University of Georgia master calendar…

Find a summer job or internship position offered by Athens and Atlanta area employers, including summer camps and resorts. UGA departments will also be hiring. Bring resume copies and meet hiring managers. Having a summer job or internship is crucial to gaining work experience and building a resume.

Job fair tips:

1. Research employers attending and check Handshake for open positions at www.career.uga.edu.

2. Bring a resume for review to the Career Center, Monday-Friday, 11 am -2 pm.

3. Smile and make eye contact when speaking with representatives.

4. Dress professionally.

Wednesday, March 16 from 11:00am to 2:30pm

Tate Student Center, Grand Hall (5th Floor) 45 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605

Local briefs: Girtz delivers State of A-CC address, Athens Academy gets new basketball coach

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz delivers his State of Athens-Clarke County Address today: the Mayor says his speech will be posted on his Facebook page. There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens Downtown Development Authority, a 2 o’clock session in Authority offices in the Gameday Building on Broad Street in downtown Athens. The Clarke County School Board meets this evening in Athens, 6 o’clock at the new School District offices on Prince Avenue.
