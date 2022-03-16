ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United should target Erik ten Hag over Mauricio Pochettino, Jamie Carragher insists

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Aikw_0egbeDOH00

Manchester United should appoint Erik Ten Hag as the club’s next manager over Mauricio Pochettino , Jamie Carragher has said, despite both coaches crashing out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

United were knocked out the Champions League themselves following a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford , a result that condemned the club to a fifth season in a row without a trophy.

It leaves United requiring a late scramble to finish in the Premier League’s top four to save their season under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, as attention turns to who the club will appoint as their next permanent boss in the summer.

Pochettino and Ten Hag have been leading candidates for the position, although Spain manager Luis Enrique and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti have also been linked, but both coaches would need to be prised away from their current roles.

Pochettino is facing an uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain after the French side suffered an embarrassing collapse at Real Madrid, while Ten Hag’s Ajax team were beaten by Benfica on Tuesday to also drop out of the competition.

But despite Ajax’s exit, Carragher believes that Ten Hag is the right man for the task of turning United around as the Dutchman has experience in “building a team”.

Speaking of their respective Champions League results this season, Carragher said: “I think it’s damaged Mauricio Pochettino more than the Ajax manager because the team they had, the situation they found themselves in that game and you’re actually looking at his management as one of the reasons why they went out.

“When you look at Ajax, yes, obviously dominant within their league. But what he’s done in the Champions League in terms of the first Ajax team that he sort of and built and got to the final - that fell apart.

“Then to create this team, yes it’s gone out at the last 16, but I think if you were judging him on a coach you’d look at the group stage as well - winning every game and the way they win.

“It’s not just like what trophy a manager has won now, how his team play, how he comes across. I think he’s worked with Pep Guardiola, he was at Bayern Munich as the reserve team manager there so he’s got plenty of experience.

“He’s at club now, Ajax, where you can actually go and take their players or managers - selling clubs and I like the way they play manager.

“I was watching him at the end when the whistle went and I really liked the way he conducted himself. He shook the hand with every official, he stopped one of his players who was trying to get to the official and was emotional, screaming and shouting.

“He had a nice bit of class about him because you can’t always win.

“If it was me I’d be thinking ‘yeah’ he plays really good football, he seems a good character, built two teams at Ajax that have done really well, and that’s what Manchester United need - somebody to build a team.”

Meanwhile, Gary Neville believes Manchester United’s early exit from the Champions League was “no surprise” and thinks his former team face a “long road” ahead following their defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Renan Lodi’s first-half header put Atletico ahead in the second leg at Old Trafford after the teams drew 1-1 in the Spanish capital last month, and United were left frustrated as the LaLiga champions ran the clock down to secure progress to the quarter-finals and condemn the English side to another early exit from the competition.

“No surprise last night,” Neville wrote on Twitter. “Any decent team , with organisation and fight are likely to beat this United team.”

“It’s why I couldn’t get excited after Spurs last Saturday because that Spurs performance would will get you beat v a good team. A long road in to the end of May!”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Haaland, Suarez, Kessie, Kane, Hazard

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is not desperate to leave Anfield this summer and could instead depart for free next year when his contract ends. (Fabrizio Romano) Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will not talk to Salah and his agent amid a stand-off over a new deal for the forward....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
Telegraph

Erik ten Hag scouting report: Type of manager Manchester United would get if they went for Ajax coach

World-class managers are at a premium right now, but that is exactly what Manchester United need to drag them out of the downward spiral they appear to be trapped in right now. So is Erik ten Hag the man United should be looking to after Ajax were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night? Telegraph Sport watched the Dutch side's defeat to Benfica at the Johan Cruyff Arena to see what Ten Hag would offer United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champions League#The Premier League#Real Madrid#French#Ajax#Dutchman
The Independent

West Ham vs Sevilla prediction: How will Europa League fixture play out tonight?

West Ham face Sevilla in the second leg of their Europe League last-16 tie on what is set to be on the biggest nights in the club's recent history. A place in the quarter-finals is at stake and although David Moyes’ side are 1-0 down after last week’s first leg, the hosts will be roared on by a capacity crowd at the London Stadium on what is set to be a memorable night. West Ham have beaten Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in what has already been an impressive season for the Hammers but progressing in Europe against the six-time...
UEFA
ESPN

Manchester United is where big stars go to struggle as Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid proves

MANCHESTER, England -- You know the script by now: Manchester United play a big game, their star players fail to perform as they are outfought and outthought by their opponents and, as surely as night follows day, they lose. Atletico Madrid's 1-0 Champions League win at Old Trafford, which sent United out of the competition at the round of 16 stage, was simply the same old story.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Bids arrive ahead of Chelsea sale deadline day

For sale: One Premier League club. Condition: Distressed. Value: $2 billion-plus.Deadline day is Friday for bids to be submitted to buy Chelsea and end the 19-year ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.This is a sale enforced on the oligarch after he was sanctioned by the British government for his close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.WHO IS BIDDING?There has been a stream of bidders going public with their interest.The Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs, have linked up with hedge fund manager Ken Griffin in a consortium. The family fortune was made by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City: Who has best run-in fixtures in Premier League title race?

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday night has moved Jurgen Klopp’s side to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and set up what should be a thrilling finish to a title race that at one point seemed over.The Reds have clawed their way back from a 13-point deficit since January, aided by games in hand, but are riding a nine-game winning streak as the showdown between the two sides in Manchester on 10 April looms.But while that fixture understandably catches the eye, neither City boss Pep Guardiola nor Liverpool counterpart Klopp will call it decisive,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

550K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy